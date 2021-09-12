Vitor Belfort: “It was a legendary moment for me to fight tonight. I’m very blessed. It was a great environment here, great fights and competition. We can all learn from the sport of boxing about how to adapt. We should be more caring for each other in this great country of America. You never judge how many victories you have, you judge by the quality of your opponents. When you fight someone, the two warriors gain immediate respect for each other. For me to be able to compete with Holyfield is a dream. Yes, I challenge Jake Paul to a thirty-million-dollar winner take all fight, he cannot say no to me, he needs a real fight.”

Evander Holyfield: “I wasn’t able to bounce back like I used to. I let him get too close. But he’s strong and he pushed me but I wasn’t hurt. I’m not hurt at all. Yes, I’m still interested in fighting Mike Tyson.”

Anderson Silva: “I’m so happy, my team and I worked so hard. I just try to enjoy every single moment inside the ring. Thanks to God for giving me one more time to do my job. The training is tough and that makes me feel ready for everything inside the ring. The entire team pushes me every day. I prepare my body and my mind for war and tonight I won. I’m not sure what’s next, just to go home and be with my family.”

David Haye: “Now I feel like I’m ready to do some big things. I went out there and did exactly what I was going to do. Tyson Fury has been in my mind for a long time since 2013 when we were scheduled to fight. I’ve always wanted that fight and I’ve seen him getting better and better. I know I can beat him, I know his style, I know what he does well. My attributes don’t work for his style and he and his team know that.”

Jono Carroll: “It’s fantastic to get this big win, it’s been a very tough year. But they say you have to sacrifice to really succeed in life. It’s never been a matter of if, only when I’m going to accomplish these goals. And now in 2022 I’m set up to fight for a world title and become a world champion. When I become a world champion I can build on the next chapter in my life. A win like tonight and it all becomes worth it.”