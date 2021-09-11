European female super bantamweight champion Mary Romero (7-2, 2 KOs) battered Amy Timlin (4-1-1, 0 KOs) until Timlin’s corner pulled her out at the end of round eight.

Former IBF super bantamweight champion Kiko Martinez (42-10-2, 29 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Jayro Duran (14-10, 13 KOs). Martinez dropped Duran in round five and went on to win 80-71, 79-72, 79-72. Next for Martinez may be a rematch of his controversial loss to Zelfa Barrett.

Unbeaten super featherweight Cristóbal Lorente (13-0-1, 5 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Anuar Salas (21-11-1, 12 KOs). Lorente dropped Salas in the first round. Salas was down again in round four, but saved himself with a low blow. Scores were 79-72, 80-70, 80-71.

Undefeated super featherweight Moussa Gholam (17-0, 10 KOs) punished the very tough Mauro Alex Hasan Perouene (12-4-1, 6 KOs) for eight rounds and got the stoppage when Perouene’s corner threw in the towel with 60 seconds left in the bout.