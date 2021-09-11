Unbeaten welterweight Alexander Besputin (15-0, 11 KOs) scored a fifth round KO over Mauricio “Trompas” Pintor (24-4-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday at the Ivan Yarygin Sports Palace in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Besputin dropped Pintor twice in round five to end it.

Scholas Occurentes, Pope Francis’ non-religious foundation that promotes world peace, designated Besputin-Pintor as the “Fight for Peace.”

Besputin won the WBA welterweight title in 2019, but was removed when he tested positive for a banned substance. Pintor is the nephew of ring legend Lupe Pintor.