WBC #6, IBF #9 lightweight Zaur Abdullaev (14-1, 8 KOs) won by twelve round unanimous decision over former WBC champion Dejan Zlaticanin (24-3, 16 KOs) to claim the vacant WBC silver title on Saturday night at the RCC Boxing Academy in Ekaterinburg, Russia. Abdullaev took over early and went on to win 118-110, 119-109, 117-111.

2016 Olympic heavyweight gold medalist Evgeny Tishchenko (9-1, 6 KOs) took a completely one-sided ten round unanimous decision over faded former contender Dmitry Kudryashov (24-5, 23 KOs) to win the vacant WBC International cruiserweight title. Rated at #14 by the IBF, 6’5 cruiser Tishchenko dropped Kudryashov in round one and dominated all ten rounds. Scores were 99-90, 100-89, 100-89. Two bad losses in a row for Kudryashov.

In a huge upset, Mexico’s Jessica “La Magnifica” Gonzalez (8-5-2, 1 kO) claimed the WBC interim female bantamweight title by ten round split decision over previously unbeaten 30:1 favorite Tatyana Zrazhevskaya (11-1, 3 KOs. Scores were 96-94, 98-93 for the aggressive Gonzalez, 96-94 for Zrazhevskaya. Entering the fight, Gonzalez was 0-4-1 in her last five and hadn’t fought for three years. Her last win was in 2014, so this result was quite unexpected.