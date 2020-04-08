By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC #8 middleweight Dennis Hogan (28-3-1,7KO’s) has decided to campaign in the super welterweight division in the future after unsuccessful 2019 challenges to WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo and former WBO super-welterweight champion Jamie Munguia in what was a disputed decision. Irish born and Australian based Hogan said to Irish Boxing.”I will be moving back to my ideal weight of super welterweight for my next fight in America. I am 100% committed to fighting in my home country in a meaningful fight. My team is still focused on it and I will make it happen. Irish boxing deserves the good times back.”