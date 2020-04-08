April 8, 2020
Boxing News

WBC Talks: Episode 12

Boxing Promoters

Panelists
Eddie Hearn
Carl Moretti
Tom Loeffler
Lou Dibella
Eric Gomez
Mauricio Sulaiman, WBC President
Victor Silva, WBC Mediator

WBC Talk spoke with outstanding boxing promoters from all over the world. Robust, full and frank past words aside, they all agreed that at the end of the day they are all friends, who work to overcome any kind of problem. They assured they will be more than ready to resume boxing events when this emergency passes.

Among the topics they addressed were: First Steps in boxing, foundations, passion for the sport, favorite fighters, proudest moment and… strangest moment in boxing.

Top Boxing News

