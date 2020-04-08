Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz has secured a promoter’s license from the Arizona Department of Gaming with the aim of Sampson Boxing promoting undefeated WBC super middleweight world champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez’s virus-postponed homecoming defense against Roamer Alexis Angulo as soon as conditions return to favorable for live events.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, April 18, at the Arizona Federal Theatre in Benavidez’s hometown of Phoenix, Benavidez vs. Angulo was to have been Benavidez’ first fight at home since 2015 and was going to be shown live on Showtime Championship Boxing. Lewkowicz says he will be announcing the particulars for the new fight as soon as possible.