Fundamental aspects of a boxing judge WBA international judge Gustavo Padilla talks about the three fundamental aspects that every judge must have when scoring a fight, and how they should apply the rules correctly. – Dominican boxer Braulio Rodriguez fighting the virus Lewkowicz gets AZ promoters license

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

