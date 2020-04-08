WBA international judge Gustavo Padilla talks about the three fundamental aspects that every judge must have when scoring a fight, and how they should apply the rules correctly.
I had a conversation years ago with Tom Schreck in NY. He told me just to become a judge in boxing took a lot of patience and credible personal references for the job. Schreck said the job does not happen overnight and is a lengthy process. Schreck is a total package type guy; author, martial artist, masters from Notre Dame, professor, and boxing official. I have always enjoyed learning from others who have worked jobs in boxing you hear about, but rarely see up front.