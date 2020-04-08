April 8, 2020
Dominican boxer Braulio Rodriguez fighting the virus

By Robert Coster

Gritty, hard-punching lightweight Braulio Rodriguez (20-4, 17 KOs) is fighting for his life in his native town of La Romana in the Dominican Republic against the Coronavirus. Rodriguez, a WBC Latino Champion, has crossed gloves with unbeaten quality adversaries like Christopher Diaz and Ryan Garcia but the deadly virus is undoubtedly his most frightening foe. Fightnews.com® wishes him the best in his battle with this unseen enemy.

Fundamental aspects of a boxing judge

