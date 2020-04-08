By Mauricio Sulaimán

Son of José Sulaimán / WBC President

The world of sport and entertainment is frozen worldwide and consequently, there is no boxing. I decided to work more than ever. The key has been to get up every day with an action plan to follow, and every night, review what has been achieved.

We have all complained about not having time to do so many different things, well, now here is the moment we have awaited so long to read that book, organize our office and memory boxes, learn to do something desired, write, or simply be there with our loved ones.

I am exercising every day, I take care of my diet and I stay well hydrated, but above all, I work on my mental health.

What generates anguish, I stop doing, I don’t see WhatsApp news or messages, I don’t let people call me to talk about tragedies and stories which now more than ever are urban legends. I choose the things that make me feel good.

We can control nothing outside, but we can control what we do and how we guide our loved ones.

At the World Boxing Council, we have implemented very important and entertaining dynamics.

The #wbcworkout on social media has managed to integrate champions and boxers from all around the world with fans. So many are following boxing at home.

The goals of promoting physical activation, staying home and achieving family integration through moments of joy and entertainment have indeed been achieved.

We also have the WBC Talks, videoconferences every day in English and Spanish, through the WBC University LiberQuaré.

We’ve been through 12 episodes so far, and we’ve had all kinds of themes and experts.

They are very illustrative and, above all, entertaining, since a large part of the talks are dedicated to sharing anecdotes!

Doctors, referees, judges, commissioners, champions, journalists, and even artists have starred.

I invite you to follow them in the following links: https://wbcboxing.com/wbc-talks-round-12345/ and https://wbcboxing.com/en/wbc-talks-round-1234-y-5/

I am also in daily communication with all members of the boxing industry, I speak with promoters, managers, the press, and most importantly, boxers.

We have many plans already, and the WBC will collaborate in everything to support our sport.

Every day I try to watch at least one of the legendary fights and find them on YouTube.

Here are 12 that I recommend:

Marvin Hagler (USA) vs. Tommy Hearns (USA).

José Luis Castillo (MEX) against Diego Corrales (USA) (1).

Arturo Gatti (CAN) against Micky Ward (USA) (1, 2 and 3).

Israel Vázquez (MEX) vs. Rafael Márquez (MEX) (1, 2 and 3).

Sugar Ray Leonard (USA) vs. Tommy Hearns (USA) (1 and 2).

Efrén “Alacrán” Torres (MEX) vs. Chartchai Chionoi (THAI).

Salvador Sánchez (MEX) vs. Wilfredo Gómez (PR).

Julio César Chávez (MEX) against Meldrick Taylor (USA).

Larry Holmes (USA) vs. Ken Norton (USA).

Lennox Lewis (CAN) against Vitaly Klitschko (UKR).

Rafael “Bazooka” Limón (MEX) against Bobby Chacón (USA).

Erik “El Terrible” Morales (MEX) vs. Marco Antonio Barrera (MEX) (1, 2 and 3).

Thank you. I accept any comment, idea or recommendation at contact@wbcboxing.com.