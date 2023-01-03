Unbeaten WBA super featherweight champion Héctor Luis García (16-0, 10 KOs) shared insights into his training camp as he prepares to challenge WBA “regular” lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis on Saturday on PPV from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

On his matchup with Davis:

“Davis in my opinion is a top pound-for-pound fighter and one of the biggest punchers in boxing, so I know going into this fight that I’m an underdog. Not a lot of people are giving me a chance in this fight, but that’s what motivates me. I was in the same situation going into the Colbert fight, but this time I had a real training camp. I believe my style will give ‘Tank’ problems. I’m a southpaw with many tricks and I will be using all of them when I step in the ring on January 7.”

On his recent training camp:

“Training camp for this fight has been something special as I’ve been taking all my strength and conditioning to another level. I’m running in high elevation, getting the proper sparring and everything has come together perfectly. I’ve had plenty of time to prepare for Gervonta Davis, so I’ll be the best version of myself on fight night. Bob Santos, my head trainer, is not only a masterful strategist, but he’s also controlling my diet, so my body is feeling great, and my weight is on point. The team I have around me right now is the best one I’ve had in my whole career.”

On what a win does for his career:

“A victory against ‘Tank’ will solidify me as one of the best fighters in the world. I already believe that in my own mind, but the world will realize how good I am after this fight. I didn’t get here by myself. I want to thank my team for all their support. Getting this fight has changed my life forever but winning it will do wonders for everyone on my team.”

On fighting for his countrymen back home in the Dominican Republic:

“Everyone back home will be watching this fight, so I want to make them proud with a great performance. Right now, the Dominican Republic is making big news in boxing. (WBA Super Lightweight World champion) Alberto Puello is a world champion and Carlos Adames will be soon. All of us are family and we love the support we get from our people back home. Fighters from the Dominican Republic are on the rise and we are here to stay.”