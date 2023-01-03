Shu Shu added to Ajagba-Shaw card Rising featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (5-0, 3 KOs) will fight Juan Antonio Lopez (17-12-1, 7 KOs) in a six-round showdown on January 14 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. Carrington-Lopez and the rest of the undercard will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+. The ESPN-televised heavyweight doubleheader headlined by a crossroads battle between Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba and Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw, and 2016 Italian Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello stepping up against Jonnie Rice in the co-feature. A Promising 2023 HL Garcia poised to derail Tank Like this: Like Loading...

