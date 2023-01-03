Amanda Serrano (43-2-1, 30 KOs) will face Erika Cruz (15-1, 3 KOs) in a Puerto Rico vs. Mexican battle for the undisputed women’s featherweight championship and Alycia Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KOs) takes on Elhem Mekhaled (15-1, 3 KOs) for the undisputed world super-featherweight championship at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday February 4, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN. Tickets start at $30 (plus fees) and go on presale tomorrow.

Undercard:

Richardson Hitchins vs. John Bauza (super lightweight)

Reshat Mati vs. Cletus Seldin (super lightweight)

Skye Nicolson vs. Tania Alvarez (female featherweight)

Ramla Ali vs. Avril Mathie (female super bantamweight)

Aaron Aponte vs. Joshua David Rivers

Harley Mederos vs. Julio Madera