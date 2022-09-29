Unbeaten super lightweight Richardson Hitchins (14-0, 6 KOs), who inked a promotional pact with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom yesterday, will fight for his first pro title when he takes on Yomar Alamo (20-1-1, 12 KOs) for the IBF North American title as the co-main event of Montana Love vs. Steve Spark on November 12 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, live worldwide on DAZN.

“November 12, my time to shine,” said Hitchins. “Eddie promised me big fights, big opportunities, and most importantly, activity. This is the beginning of all that, the beginning of this new journey in my career and I couldn’t be more excited.”

In other action, unbeaten featherweight Raymond Ford (12-0-1, 6 KOs) defends his WBA Continental Americas title against Sakaria Lukas (25-1-1, 17 KOs) and unbeaten super featherweight Christian Tapia (15-0, 12 KOs) takes on Thomas Mattice (19-3-1, 15 KOs) for the WBA Continental Americas title.