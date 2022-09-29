Events DC and the Beltway Battles team today announced that it is postponing this Saturday’s Beltway Battles: Round Three event at Entertainment & Sports Arena with plans to reschedule the professional boxing series later this year on a date to be determined.

The decision was made after much consideration and out of respect for the Harrison and Hernandez families, as well as the DC boxing community and the general public. Tickets from the October 1 event will be valid at the date of the rescheduled event.

Statement: There will be a time to get back to boxing, but this is the time for mourning and remembrance. We appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to working with Rising Star Promotions, DHH Promotions and Blue Cork Strategies to bring the public this world class boxing event.

Dusty Hernandez-Harrison, DHH Promotions: “While we’re all disappointed about the decision to postpone Saturday’s show, we understand and support Event DC’s position. That said, I don’t plan to take any time off, and will continue to train and be ready to step back in the ring when the fight card is rescheduled for later this year. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and offered support over the past week and throughout my career. I want you to know it’s been greatly appreciated and a source of comfort.”

Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna, Rising Star Promotions: “We are most appreciative of our partnership with Events DC and respect their decision to postpone Beltway Battles: Round Three until a future date. In this past week, we have a received and felt a tremendous amount of support from the DC boxing community. We look forward to setting a new date in the near future and showcasing top fights in DC.”

Buddy Harrison, a much loved DC gym owner and boxing trainer, and the father of Dusty Hernandez-Harrison, was shot and killed outside his home last weekend. Hernandez-Harrison was scheduled to headline the card.