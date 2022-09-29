September 29, 2022
Boxing News

New opponent for Nery

Nery
Photo: Zanfer

Two-division former world champion Luis “Pantera” Nery (30-1, 24 KOs) will now face David “Severo” Carmona (22-10-5, 9 KOs) in a ten round super bantamweight clash on Saturday at the Tijuana Municipal Auditorium. The fighters faced off at Thursday’s final press conference.

Luis Nery: “It is a great pleasure and a great emotion to fight again at home, and to do it on the farewell of Jackie (Nava), who has had a great career and has already left us her great legacy. I come well prepared to face a very difficult rival like Carmona, I feel very strong, with great strength and condition, and we are going to put up a great fight.”

David Carmona: “I thank Zanfer and Nery for this opportunity, I’m sure it will be a great fight. I had a great preparation and taking on these types of challenges motivates me. I know I can win. That’s why I accepted the fight. Nery is a great fighter and it is a very special function due to the retirement of Jackie Nava, that is why we are going to give everything in the ring.”

>