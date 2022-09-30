WBC #13 cruiserweight Ryan Rozicki (15-1, 14 KOs) last fought May of this year when he edged then-unbeaten Yamil Peralta (14-1, 7 KOs) of Argentina by controversial split decisión in Rozicki’s native Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada.

However, a lot has transpired since that fight. The WBC ordered an immediate rematch between the two, which Rozicki and his promoter Daniel Otter immediately agreed to. Rozicki’s name was also recently linked to a world title fight versus current WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Junior Makabu (29-2, 25 KOs) for the fall in the Congo. Fightnews.com® spoke with Rozicki and Otter, who addressed all of the above.

What happened to the proposed rematch between Ryan and Peralta?

Otter: Ryan had a 120-day suspension whereas Peralta only had 90 days. Team Peralta proceeded to do their own bout in Argentina which Peralta fought and won on September 17th. Ryan was still on suspension by the local commission in Nova Scotia.

Ryan fought at bridgerweight before. Do you feel he’s at his proper weight campaigning again in the cruiserweight división?

Otter: Cruiserweight is Ryan’s weight class as he walks around at close to the 200 lb weight limit. His fight at bridgerweight meant Ryan had to gain weight and fight above his natural weight with only two weeks’ notice. That being said, Ryan exceeded many people’s expectations.

Why was the proposed world title fight for Ryan versus current WBC cruiserweight world champion Makabu for the fall in the Congo postponed?

Otter: The fight has been postponed until the new year due to logistical reasons. We’ll be ready when the time comes.

Even though your proposed world title fight was postponed, how is your training coming along?

Rozicki: I feel stronger than ever. My suspension was the longest I have ever received. I think it gave me enough time to recover and reset. I have been very active the last 10 months with three hard fights.

What have you done differently in training since your last fight with a possible second chance at a world title fight in your future?

Rozicki: I have been working on my defense and stamina. I will have the proper time to train in camp this time around. The last world title shot I accepted with only two weeks’ notice.

Do you feel believe you’re closing in on bringing a world title back to your native Canada?

Rozicki: I believe so. I have been working on what’s needed to compete at the elite level of boxing.