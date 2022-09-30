Unbeaten 6’6 super welterweight Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KOs) has sent a clear warning to the rest of the 154-pound division as he prepares to defend his interim WBC title against former title challenger Carlos Ocampo (34-1, 22 KOs) on Showtime on October 8 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

“Everyone in the division has to watch out,” said Fundora. “Because I’m coming. I’m definitely not overlooking this opponent, but whenever I get that title chance, I’m ready for it.”

Fundora’s stock skyrocketed after his most recent outing in April, which saw him claim the vacant Interim WBC super welterweight title by stopping Erickson Lubin after nine rounds, in a memorable bout.

“I feel like I didn’t learn anything in my last fight, I just went out there and proved what I already knew to everyone,” said Fundora. “In that camp, we were focused on showing everyone that I’m an elite fighter at 154 pounds.

“I never had a doubt in my mind during the Lubin fight. If I doubted myself, I would not be here right now. I had the composure to use my brain and take a knee during that fight. I got hit with a good punch and I was like, ‘let me take a little breather,’ instead of getting hit like that again. I used my intelligence.”