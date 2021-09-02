By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #3 Joseph Parker would welcome fights against WBO #2 Joe Joyce or a rematch with WBC #13 Derek Chisora according to Parker’s promoter David Higgins who told Sky Sports: “I think it’s a good time to be ranked #3 with the WBO. Yes, we would fight Joe Joyce…it’s whoever makes sense…I think the Chisora fight was a close fight and they are both household names, so a rematch could make sense there.

“We’re just mindful of our time being run down. When we fought Dillian Whyte, it was seven odd weeks. Chisora’s team, when he was with David Haye, tried to give us only seven weeks, so we pulled the pin. Then the last fight was only about eight weeks.

“There’s talk of the end of the year, but we haven’t seen a contract yet. I don’t think we’ll take the fight unless we get a decent nine or 10 weeks to prepare. I think the latest date in the year is probably that early December window, and then it runs out of time, so talk is cheap. We need to see a contract.”