By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBO 115-pound champion Kazuto Ioka (27-2, 15 KOs), 115, Japan, barely kept his belt as he earned a close but unanimous decision over WBO#2 Francisco Rodriguez (34-5-1, 24 KOs), 114, Mexico, over twelve see-saw rounds on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. There was no audience at the Ota-city General Gymnasium due to the still rampant COVID-19 pandemic that had forced us under a state of emergency for months. The official tallies were as follows: Yuji Fukuchi, Michiaki Someya and Nobuto Ikehara (all of Japan) identical with 116-112 for the defending champ Ioka. The referee was Biney Martin.

For Ioka it was one of the toughest battles in his career, even including a couple of split decision losses to Amnat Ruengroeng and Donnie Nietes. The energetic Mexican, 29, displayed a good start as he caught the champ with looping left hooks that had him retreating to the ropes. Ioka, 32, covered himself well but Rodriguez maintained the pressure to take the initiative in the second and third sessions.

It was Kazuto, a four-division champ from the 105-pound category, that shifted his target to the belly of the aggressive Mexican, whose mobility declined with Ioka’s compact but effective shots to the midsection in round four. Francisco, in the fifth, changed his stance to southpaw to confuse the champ, who connected with short combos to have him bleeding from the nostrils.

The sixth saw Ioka make good use of his left jabs to regain his rhythm and range from the still willing mixer. Ioka’s left hooks to the side of the belly were effective to have Rodriguez less positive than in earlier rounds in the seventh.

It was true that Rodriguez’s precision in punching became worse than in his opening attacks, but was obviously a harder puncher than the counterpunching champ. Ioka, in the eighth, kept jabbing and moving well to control the challenger, who, however, abruptly turned loose and had the champ slip down to the canvas in the closing seconds of the round.

Rodriguez showed his best in round nine, when he kept positively power-punching to have the champ backpedaling from pillar to post. He also maintained his attack in the tenth, when Ioka, a Miguel Canto-like sharpshooter, countered with a fewer but well-timed left hooks.

The eleventh saw Ioka control the action as Rodriguez was slowing down in his mobility and punching. Rodriguez, in round twelve, displayed his last surge despite Ioka’s compact and effective counters, that had the Mexican streaming blood from the nose.

Ioka could retain his WBO junior bantam belt for the third time since he acquired the vacant title by stopping Filipino Aston Palicte two years ago, but it was not an easy defense at all. Rodriguez was so determined, dynamic and dangerous especially in earlier rounds. His ring experience and countering skills barely saved Ioka from standing in the loser’s corner.

The victor Kazuto said, “It’s a tough fight, but I proved to be victorious. I wish to fight IBF titleholder Jerwin Ancajas next in order to prove I am the best 115-pounder in the world.” Afterward, Ioka wishes to exchange gloves with Juan Francisco Estrada to unify the super-fly belts.

The loser Rodriguez complained of the verdict, saying, “Though under the pandemic, all the judges were Japanese. I believe my punches were more effective throughout the bout.”

It was a hard-fought battle that should have more spectators than no audience. Our fight fans were forced to be television watchers at home that appreciate Ioka’s excellent counterpunching technique as well as Rodriguez’s tremendous fighting spirit.

Promoter: Shisei Promotions.

