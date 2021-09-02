Dyllian Whyte in action Oct 30 Promoter Eddie Hearn announced that WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) will be back in the ring on October 30. The bout will take place at the O2 Arena in London and stream on DAZN. Opponent is the notorious TBA. Whyte returns after splitting a pair of fights with Alexander Povetkin. WBC Referees Roundtable Ioka-Rodriguez Full Report

