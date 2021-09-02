It was announced by Boxxer that heavyweights Hughie Fury (25-3, 14 KOs) and Christian Hammer (26-7, 16 KOs) will clash on October 16 at Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England. Also on that card will be welterweight Lewis Ritson (21-2, 12 KOs) vs. TBA, and WBO female middleweight champion Savannah Marshall (10-0, 8 KOs) against Lolita “The Black Diamond” Muzeya (16-0, 8 KO’s). It was also announced that Boxxer has a deal with Salita Promotions to bring Claressa Shields over to the UK later in the year.