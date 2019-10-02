<em>By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing</em>

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker’s withdrawal from his October 26 showdown against former heavyweight challenger Derek Chisora at the 02 Arena in London is likely because of a spider bite!

“The theory is that it was a spider bite,” Parker’s promoter David Higgins told Stuff on Wednesday. “Boxing is a bizarre world but I know for a fact that Joseph is not well. He has been ordered to rest for three weeks so he can’t make October 26 unfortunately.

“The fight against Derek Chisora continues to be one that Joseph Parker and his team want. Joe is keen to get back in as soon as possible. Hopefully, we will have some good news soon.”