By Miguel Maravilla

WBC heavyweight world champion, Tuscaloosa’s Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (41-0-1, 40 KO’s) returns to defend his title once again versus Cuba’s Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (31-1, 26 KO’s) in a rematch as they will clash on Saturday, November 23 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas live on FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View. Fightnews.com caught up with the champ as he talked about the rematch with Ortiz.



“Here we go again. The only way for there to be a rematch was for there to be an exciting first fight. It was amazing and inspiring to go up against such a skillful fighter,” Deontay Wilder said. “That first fight was a test for me.”

The two met last year in March at the Barclays Center in what was an action-packed fight. Wilder dropped Ortiz in the fifth but the Cuban had his moment as he badly hurt Wilder as the champ was staggered and saved by the bell. Wilder, however, was able to stop Ortiz in the tenth in what was one of his toughest fights to date.

“I was never hurt, I was buzzed but never hurt. All I remember is keep punching. I was coaching my self mentally,” Wilder on the first fight with Ortiz. “He caught me and he knew I was buzzed but I kept getting close to him. I got close to him because I knew he wouldn’t have good distance to land his shots solidly,” Wilder added.

Now the rematch is set as Wilder is confident about the victory over Ortiz.

‘When I look at the video. I know I can do other things the second time around. Facing him again is going to be a lot easier the second time,” Wilder said. “There was a lot of things he was smart about. I also had the flu in that fight,” Wilder added.

Since their first fight, Wilder has fought twice as he fought Tyson Fury to draw in a wild one last November. Wilder is coming off a quick first round knockout over 2012 U.S. Olympian Dominic Breazeale this past May.

“It’s always good delivering the knockout and that’s what I’m planning to do in this fight,” Wilder said.

Ortiz is coming into fight winning three straight fights since suffering his knockout loss to Wilder. Bouncing back with a pair of knockouts over Razvan Cojanu and Travis Kauffman and in his last fight won a unanimous decision over Christian Hammer in his last fight as he looks to even the score with Wilder.

“I created a bond with Ortiz fighting the first time because of our daughters. We were two fathers in the ring who had to battle it out for our families,” Wilder said about respect. “I know he is coming into this fight wanting to get some payback. I’m looking forward to giving the fans what they want to see and even better if it’s a first round knockout. That will pump up the Fury fight,”

Not that Wilder is looking past Ortiz, as there are already plans for a rematch with Tyson Fury early next year.

“If everything is good with him then yeah, he says he wants to fight,” Wilder on the Fury rematch. “I will open up that cut on his eye.”

The cut Wilder is referring to, is the nasty cut that Tyson Fury suffered on his eye in his decision win over Otto Wallin in his last fight as Fury was able to pull off a decision over the German. Not looking ahead but Wilder still has the tough task in Ortiz which could spoil the chances of a rematch with Fury. Wilder is confident that the rematch will be much easier and promises to deliver.

“I’m the king, I’m the champ, I’m the baddest man on the planet. To be able to show that I’m the biggest star in boxing. I’m going to need a knockout,” Wilder said. “I’m a true champion. A true champion can walk it like he talks it, and I walk it like I talk it every time,” Wilder concluded.

