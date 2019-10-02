The stakes have been raised even further for this Saturday’s showdown between Claressa Shields and former world champion Ivana Habazin, now that the WBC has also agreed to sanction the bout for their vacant women’s super welterweight championship.

The 10-round fight, in which Shields (9-0, 2 KOs) will be looking to become the fastest fighter in boxing, male or female, to be crowned a three-division world champion by defeating #1-ranked Habazin (20-3, 7 KOs), of Zagreb, Croatia, will now be contested for both the WBO and WBC Championships.

Shields vs. Habazin will headline a Showtime telecast from the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Flint, Michigan.