Ivan Baranchyk (19-1, 12 KOs) and Gabriel Bracero (25-3-1, 6 KOs) will face off for the WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title this Saturday on the same card that Israil Madrimov (3-0, 3 KOs) and Alejandro Barrera (29-5, 18 KOs) will fight for the WBA Intercontinental super welterweight title.

The card will be broadcast by DAZN and the fights will take place on the Golovkin-Derevyanchenko undercard at Madison Square Garden in New York City.