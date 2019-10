Gennady Golovkin and Sergey Derevyanchenko gave brief statements at the final press conference for Saturday’s IBF middleweight title fight on DAZN from Madison Square Garden. Their face-off lasted 23 seconds and GGG was the one to break it off.

Gennadiy Golovkin: I’m ready. I’m so excited…please guys, if you like real fights, don’t miss this fight.

Sergey Derevyanchenko: We had a phenomenal camp leading up to this fight and I’m extremely motivated.