Paco Valcárcel, President of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) has ripped the rival World Boxing Association (WBA) for their practice of recognizing multiple champions within the same division.
“My friend Gilberto Mendoza Jr. runs the WBA as he sees fit,” said Valcarcel via social media. “What I don’t understand is the complacency of certain boxing writers and TV commentators when it comes to the 42 so-called world champions that the WBA currently has in 17 divisions which have been designated as Super, Regular, Interim and Gold. For example, they currently have four champions in the heavyweight division. I don’t understand it, and I’m not going to keep quiet about it either.”
I 100% agree right here. I just looked at their rankings and there are an avg of over 2 WBA champs per division. I don’t mind regional titles or youth titles, they help promote fights. But this is just way too much. Even the WBC should scale back a bit. Pretty much every World title should eliminate optional defenses and the only way to get out of a mandatory is to unify. Some of these fighters sit on top 5 rankings for years not getting their shot and to make sure they don’t get sued by the number 1 guy the World title org will just make up a title. IBF eliminated that years ago but the vacant 1, 2 stay open so long because someone knows they can get a shot at another title or get a shot without risking facing another top 5 contender. Total BS. And I think the WBO’s rakings are terrible and I think it’s the worst title so there is def no bias here.
Well this business of having 40 champs per division is starting to bother other orgs at this point, imagine that ? Perhaps having 1 champ per division is an idea from the past, but we know that having all these champs per division and per orgs CHEAPEN the name champ. Imagine the WWE has one champion, and their supposed to be the phony org. Is it any wonder most boxing people look at boxing like it’s part of the Shanghai Side Show? 1 champ per division, now and forever if we want boxing to remain as a sport, make it a subject that all the orgs CANNOT side step any longer. It can start with a boycott of P.P.V and making it your business not to buy any of the phony DAZN type channels, and tell each and every org you will not support any of their champs unless they unite all the titles.
WBA have Super, Regular, Gold & Interim Champions.
WBC have Champions, Interim & now Franchise Champions
WBO have Champions & sometimes interim too.
IBF as far as I know have just one Champ.
Apart from the EBU European Champion
you now have EBU EU European Champion
WBO European Champion
IBF European Champion
So we have mulitple European Champions too, how long before you have the WBA & WBC European Belts
Finally, a voice of reason from a major sanctioning body. Thanks for taking a stand on this issue, Mr. Valcarcel.
I guess there will be no WBO/WBA unifications anytime soon. Lomachenko should vacate the WBA belt so Tank Davis and Gamboa can fight for it, even though Gamboa is almost 38. And if Pacquiao fights Mayweather again, does the WBA super belt really matter? 41 and 43 year old fighters for the WBA super belt? AT 140 the WBA has interim champ ALBERTO PUELLO, + 3 more legit champions: YVES ULYSSE JR , MARIO BARRIOS, and REGIS PROGRAIS. Bored with the WBA. Would like to see Crawford go to the UK and fight the 140 WBO #1, Jack Catterall. I don’t see how his mandatory at 147 brings much interest stateside.