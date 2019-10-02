Paco Valcárcel, President of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) has ripped the rival World Boxing Association (WBA) for their practice of recognizing multiple champions within the same division.

“My friend Gilberto Mendoza Jr. runs the WBA as he sees fit,” said Valcarcel via social media. “What I don’t understand is the complacency of certain boxing writers and TV commentators when it comes to the 42 so-called world champions that the WBA currently has in 17 divisions which have been designated as Super, Regular, Interim and Gold. For example, they currently have four champions in the heavyweight division. I don’t understand it, and I’m not going to keep quiet about it either.”