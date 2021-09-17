By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

As officially announced yesterday, former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (29-2-1, 21 KOs) will clash with Derek Chisora (32-11, 23 KOs) on December 18 in a rematch at the AO Arena, Manchester, England. Parker scored a split decision over Chisora in May.

”There were other offers on the table and talk of fighting Joe Joyce, but we felt a Chisora rematch made sense,” Parker’s manager David Higgins told Stuff. ”They are both household names in New Zealand and the UK and are globally recognized. The first fight was close … we saw it as a close but clear win to Joseph, and we’ve decided it’s worthy of a rematch.”