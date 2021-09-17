Rising welterweight star Conor ‘The Destroyer’ Benn (19-0, 12 KOs) has signed a new multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing after maintaining his perfect record with a shutout points with over Adrian Granados in front of 20,000 fans in Leeds earlier this month.

“I’m delighted to sign a new multi-fight promotional deal with Conor Benn,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “I’ve witnessed first hand how hard this young man has worked and he now sits as a major player in British boxing. His next fight will be in December and an announcement on this will be made soon.”