Rising welterweight star Conor ‘The Destroyer’ Benn (19-0, 12 KOs) has signed a new multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing after maintaining his perfect record with a shutout points with over Adrian Granados in front of 20,000 fans in Leeds earlier this month.
“I’m delighted to sign a new multi-fight promotional deal with Conor Benn,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “I’ve witnessed first hand how hard this young man has worked and he now sits as a major player in British boxing. His next fight will be in December and an announcement on this will be made soon.”
Kind of add that unlike other major sports when boxers ink a new deal terms are never disclosed in terms of $$$. Probably because there are no $$$ basically signed a fight for fight deal and basically I incentive other than win give them 33% and if you lose they can end deal at anytime
I think that’s something that is more about team sports. You hear more money and years in team sports but in boxing, mma, auto racing, tennis, stuff like that, you rarely hear about specifics. Probably because, as you said, it’s at least somewhat performance based and opponent based. He’s probably not going to make the same amount fighting in a main event for a title that he will fighting a tune-up.