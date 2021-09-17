IBF #6 cruiserweight Artur Mann (17-1, 9 KOs) will challenge world champion Mairis Briedis (27-1, 19 KOs) for the IBF cruiserweight crown on October 16th at the Arena Riga with the fight on October 16th at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia. This will be Briedis’ first fight since winning the World Boxing Super Series tournament 12 months ago.

“I’ll bring the title to Germany!” vowed Mann. “As a world champion, Mairis has the pressure to box in front of his fans at home, which isn’t always an advantage. He has everything to lose, I have everything to gain. Boxing in Riga isn’t a problem for me either, I. It spurs me on even more to get the most out of myself, then I’ll beat Briedis.”