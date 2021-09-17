By Ron Jackson

Former IBO super middleweight and light heavyweight champion Tommy “Tommy Gun” Oosthuizen returns to action after being out of the ring for 30 months when he meets Youssouf Kasanga Mwanza from the Democratic Republic of the Congo at The Metropolis in Pretoria on Saturday afternoon.

Oosthuizen, 33, who fights from the southpaw stance made his pro debut on 29 February 2008 and has racked up a record of 28-3-2, 16 KOs.

He won the IBO super middleweight belt in March 2011 and made seven successful defenses before he relinquished the belt in April 2014.

Tommy then moved up to the light heavyweight class and scored a 12 round points decision over fellow South African Ryno Liebenberg for the vacant IBO light heavyweight belt on 6 June 2015.

In an outstanding career before things went wrong in his life outside the ring, he had also won the following titles, IBO Youth light heavyweight, WBA Pan African super middleweight, WBC International light heavyweight, and WBA Pan African light heavyweight.

It has been reported that Mwanza has had 13 fights, eight wins, four losses and a draw, but against whom and where except for the four fights listed on Boxrec we don’t know.

The record listed on Boxrec is far from impressive with wins over George Tsimanga (pts 4) and Khayeni Tsimanga (pts 4) and losses against Akani Phuzi (pts 12) and a third-round stoppage against Chris Thompson on 23 June 2019 which is the last bout on his record that can be traced.

It has been reported on Youtube that Thompson meets Mussa Adjibu from Malawi on the same card with Adjibu having a record of ten losses, with nine inside the distance.

Even though Oosthuizen and Mwanza have been inactive for some time this looks like a complete mismatch.

On the undercard, Hendrick Lando meets Linda Ntshingila in a junior-middleweight bout over eight rounds and Rita Mrwebi faces Rushda Mallick in a woman’s middleweight bout scheduled for six rounds.