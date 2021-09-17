By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Boxing returned to Montebello as WBC #13 super welterweight Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk (20-1, 20 KOs) stopped Raphael ‘Trouble’ Igbokwe, (16-3, 7 KOs) of Houston, Texas in headlining Hollywood Fight Nights at the Quiet Cannon on UFC Fight Pass.

Bohachuk began connecting the southpaw Igbokwe with the short looping right. In the second, Bohachuk continued to land the right hand on a very cocky Igbokwe. Bohachuk was patient in the third as he timed Igbokwe with solid punches. The Ukrainian continued to attack with punishing shots throughout the fight as the fight was called off at the end of the sixth by Igbokwe’s corner.

* * *

In the co-feature bout, Kazakh super middleweight Ali Akhmedov, (17-1, 13 KOs), returned against David Zegarra, (34-6, 21 KOs),of Lima, Peru. Akhmedov stalked in the opening round as Zegarra’s nose was busted. Towards the end of the second, Akhmedov landed a huge right uppercut that staggered Zegarra. Continuing to bleed from the nose, Akhmedov stalked and targeted Zegarra in the third. The Peruvian was unable to continue after three rounds.

* * *

In a walkout bout, 19-year-old Ruben ‘Gallito’ Islas, (2-0, 2 KO), of Los Angeles, CA scored a second round knockout over Raymond Grajeda of La Mirada, squared off. Islas attacked as Grajeda fought off his back foot. A solid right by Islas in round two put away Grajeda.

* * *

Cruiserweights Rafayel Simonyan, (9-1-1, 8 KOs), of Vanadzor, Armenia and Adrian ‘Montu-Ra’ Taylor, (11-1-1, 4 KOs), of Dallas, TX went the distance 8 rounds to a draw. It was a slow star as Taylor and Simonyan measured with the jab at close range. Things picked up in the third, fighting on the inside the Armenian ripped away on Taylor with solid compact punches.

The fight continued on the inside halfway through in the fifth, as Simonyan and Taylor exchanged some bombs. Later in the fight, the heavy shots continued on the inside. In the eighth and final round, Simonyan’s nose was busted as Taylor countered, Simonyan pressed.

In the end the judges scored the bout 79-74 Taylor, 79-74 Simonyan, as the third judge scored it 76-76 even a draw.

* * *

In a clash of undefeated local super featherweight \prospects, Adrian ‘Bam Bam’ Corona (8-0, 2 KOs) of Rialto, California scored a spectacular first round knockout over Daniel ‘The Dawg’ Robles, (7-1-1, 5 KOs). Corona sent Robles to the canvas early in the opening round. Robles got up but Corona finished him with a series of punches and a huge right knocked Robles out cold. Corona is the son of California boxing referee Ray Corona.

* * *

Local undefeated female lightweight Chelsey Anderson, (4-0, 1KOs), of Yorba Linda won a decision handing Robins White (5-1, 2 KOs) her first defeat. Anderson scored a quick knockdown in the opening round as White was tagged with a punch and glove hit the canvas. A solid right by Anderson in the second sent White to the canvas. She got up staggered but the referee let her continue as the bell rang to finish the round. Fighting confidently in the third, White connected on Anderson with some shots. In the final round, White came out firing, pressing Anderson but the action continued as they exchanged to the final bell. The knockdowns were the difference 40-34, 39-35, and 39-35 as Anderson wins the decision.

* * *

In the opening bout from Quiet Cannon in Montebello, lightweight Eric Mondragon (4-0-1, 2 KOs), of Maywood, won a hard-fought unanimous decision over Braulio Avila (3-11, 1 KO). Mondragon landed some chopping right hands and attacked to the body, Avila proved to be tough as he made Mondragon work and earn the decision. All three judges scored the bout 40-36.

