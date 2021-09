Weights from Philadelphia Jesse Hart 169.5 vs. Mike Guy 171

Samuel Teah 139.8 vs. Larry Fryers 138.9

Romuel Cruz 122.3 vs. Roberto Pucheta 122.5

Brendan O’Callaghan 157.8 vs. Davon Hall 161

Jerrod Miner 116.6 vs. Josh Arrons 116.3

Jabril Noble 134.5 vs. David Boria 140

Isaiah Johnson 140.7 vs. Leonidas Fowlkes 145.5 Venue: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia

Promoter: RDR Promotions

Stream: BXNGTV.com

