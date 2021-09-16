Hip Hop fans and Boxing fans turned out in droves this past Tuesday night as TrillerVerz II delivered record-breaking numbers of viewership once again. With an outstanding five-fight boxing card (all knockouts) from the Hard Rock LIVE at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino followed by a star-studded Verzuz battle between Fat Joe and Ja Rule from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, When fully tabulated, TrillerVerz II will exceed the 5,000,000 broadcast views from its debut on August 3.

“This was my first Triller Fight Club boxing event and I was blown away by the quality of the fights and the intensity of the production,” said former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs, “It’s no wonder all the old-time boxing promoters have it out for them. They are shaking up boxing, Let’s Go Champ!”