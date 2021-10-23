Capable third man Mark Nelson will be the referee tonight when WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring defends his world title against Shakur Stevenson from Atlanta on ESPN. Judges are Glenn Feldman, Ed Kanner and Rocky Young.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.