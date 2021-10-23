Herring-Stevenson Officials Capable third man Mark Nelson will be the referee tonight when WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring defends his world title against Shakur Stevenson from Atlanta on ESPN. Judges are Glenn Feldman, Ed Kanner and Rocky Young. Weights from Hanover, Maryland

