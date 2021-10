Weights from Hanover, Maryland

Jordan White 130.6 vs. Joe Perez 129

Demond Nicholson 169 vs. Victor Darocha 168.2

AJ Williams 166.4 vs. Ricardo Beccerril 167.2

Brandon Chambers 122.8 vs. Blake Quintana 121.2

Ebrima Jawara 132 vs. Christian Otero 132.2

Jaqeem Hutcherson 121.6 vs. Ernest Hall 121.2

Joe Veazey 148.4 vs. Shamir Rice 148.4

Chamar Flowers 127.6 vs. Antonio Dunton El Jr. 128 Venue: Live Casino Hotel Maryland, Hanover, Maryland

Promoter: Jeter Promotions (Christian and Tony Jeter)

1st Bell: 7 PM ET

