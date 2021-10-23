Nguyen stuns Tada for WBO female 105lb belt In an upset, Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen (5-0, 1 KO) won a ten round unanimous decision to dethrone WBO female minimumweight champion Etsuko Tada (20-4-3, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at Wadong Gymnasium in Ansan, South Korea. Nguyen built up an early lead and the 40-year-old Tada couldn’t make up the ground. Scores were 96-94 across the board. Herring-Stevenson Officials

