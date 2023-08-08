Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will face “The Nordic Nightmare’ Robert Helenius in a 12-round main event at The O2 in London this Saturday, shown exclusively live worldwide on DAZN. This follows the news Joshua’s original opponent Dillian Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol. As a result, their fight was immediately cancelled with a full investigation underway.
Anthony Joshua: “This wasn’t in the script. I respect Helenius and may I say, I respect any male or female who steps into the ring. I am laser-focused on the win. I can make steps forward to bigger and better things but the road map has a checkpoint, Saturday night. May the best man win.”
Robert Helenius: “I am excited about fighting Anthony Joshua on August 12. I am a true Viking that is willing to face any challenge at a moment’s notice. This is not an opportunity I was going to let slip away. I plan to make the most of it!”
Promoter Eddie Hearn: “To get the news on Saturday was really disappointing, not only for us but for Anthony Joshua and for the fans. But we got to work and we have done what we’re good at – and we have managed to keep the show on. AJ has been unbelievable throughout this whole process. He is someone who is ready to fight having trained for 12 weeks in Dallas with Derrick James. He has always been a great pro but this just shows me again the hunger he has for the sport. He wants to go out there this Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at The O2 and perform.
“There were a lot of options. But we had to make sure it was the right fight for the right deal. I think Robert Helenius is a good fight. Yes, he lost to Deontay Wilder but that was by a shot that would have probably knocked out a horse! But he came to fight. He can really punch, he’s 6’8 and he won at the weekend. Ultimately there is criticism in whatever you do, but I actually think this is a tricky and dangerous fight.”
Saturday’s sold-out event will now be available to watch worldwide on DAZN via the usual subscription service. UK fans will be able to claim a refund directly for any pay-per-view pre-orders they had made via DAZN.
On a huge night of heavyweight action in London, IBF mandatory world title challenger Filip Hrgovic (15-0, 12 KOs) clashes with undefeated contender Demsey McKean (22-0, 14 KOs) for a shot unified WBA/IBF/WBO world champion Oleksandr Usyk, two-time world title challenger Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) takes on Gerald Washington (20-5-1, 13 KOs) over ten rounds and Johnny Fisher (9-0, 8 KOs) faces off with Torquay’s Harry Armstrong (5-1-1).
Well good for Helenius! Just had the Wilder fight and now this, I’m sure he’s being paid incredibly well and he hasn’t anything to lose here, so maybe he’ll come out bombing after AJ. Could be interesting for as long as it lasts.
This is awesome!! Helenius just fought last weekend and now he’s fighting AJ! Hell yeah, I hope he wins!!
Surprised that did not gp with Chisora…but maybe they would want more time to promote an all UK showdown like that.
Both are dangerous on short notice ..moreso Chisora…but…Helenius is serviceable while giving AJ quality rounds…
2 fights in 2 consecutive weekends (for Hellenius) , wonder when that last happened for a heavyweight perrenial contender?
Should be interesting while it lasts.
Depends which Helenius turns up, but could be a decent fight if the right Helenius turns up?
Then we finally get the answer to whether current #3 on Boxrec Anthony Joshua will cause bigger problems for Robert Helenius than #426 ranked Mika Mielonen.
A suitable opponent to AJ, this fight should be a mere pre-requisite for AJ to a self evaluation, confidence gainer, and bigger fights in the near future.
Wow, didn’t Helenius fight like yesterday?! I hope he wins. Guy will fight anyone anytime anywhere
Hopefully Helenius learned the lesson and fight more intelligent, because he has a chance
That said AJ will lose this one.
Worthy step in. Also, maybe Helenius’ best and last shot at making something of his career.
If Helenius was smart he would go in there not being afraid but I think he will go in tentative, throw some pawing shots for a few rounds and then get dropped Golota style with his bug eyes and gets counted out.
I expect AJ to be in the shape of his life training with Coach James team. Helenius is solid but considered a warm body at the higher levels. The “hope” is what keeps you guys optimistic.
Helenius has the size and reach and good enough power to be a problem for Joshua, Kownacki found that out twice as have other opponents. Helenius needs to just get through the first couple of rounds and not get caught cold like he was by Wilder, who unskilled as he may be, always has that once punch ko chance.