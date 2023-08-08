Shadow Entertainment (Jenny Do) presents another edition of the LEAD event series August 20 at the Saigon Sports Club, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The show will feature four title fights including unbeaten Long Trinh (4-0, 4 KOs) of Vietnam versus Chayanon Phothijun (7-3, 5 KOs) of Thailand in the main event. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant WBC Asian Silver middleweight title on the line.

Popular local unbeaten teen sensation Arvin Jhon “AJ” Paciones (4-0, 3 KOs) will be stepping up in a twelve round flyweight title bout versus countryman Jonathan Refugio (22-9-5, 8 KOs).

Local unbeaten lightweight favorite Hong Dat Vo (5-0, 3 KOs) vs veteran Ernie Sanchez (21-18, 7 KOs) of the Philippines. The bout is a scheduled for 12 rounds with a title at stake.

The other supporting bout has middleweight Avzalbek Kuranbaev of Tajikistan (7-1-1, 5 KOs) versus Adam Diu Abdulhamid (18-13, 9 KOs) of the Philippines in a scheduled for 10 round title bout.

“This will be an entertaining event with a lot of local and international talents from eight countries of Asia, Europe and Africa. The event is sanctioned by Vietnam Boxing Federation, Ho Chi Minh Federation, WBA Asia and WBC Asian with the hope to bring Vietnam’s professional boxing to the next level,” said promoter Jenny Do.

Rounding out the undercard:

Kellian Jacob Sisovic vs Zainul Hasan Jr 6 rounds super lightweights

Tien Dat Nguyen vs Yeret Tildjuir 4 rounds super bantamweights

Gia Thanh Doan TBA flyweights

Gia Dai Doan TBA light flyweights

Phi Vinh To TBA bantamweights