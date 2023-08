Erick Arellano 226 vs. Javier Frazer (will weigh in Tuesday)

Victor Hernandez 128 vs. Weusi Johnson 128

Da’Velle Smith 160.8 vs. Dedrick Bell 159.2

Yoelys Leal Molina 148 vs. Henry Hewig 148

Venue: Troubadour Nashville

Promoter: Jimmy Adams Promotions

Free Stream: FITE.TV (Marc Abrams & Former NFL All-Pro Albert Haynesworth on the call)

1st Bell: 7 PM CT (8 PM ET)