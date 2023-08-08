Three showdowns featuring a rising prospect and two former title challengers will highlight the Showtime Boxing Countdown show this Saturday from The Theater at MGM National Harbor in National Harbor, Maryland.

Live action streamed on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Facebook page will be topped by rising prospect Michael Angeletti (8-0, 7 KOs) against fellow unbeaten Jonathan Lopez (8-0-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-round bantamweight affair. The lineup will also see former title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr. (27-2-1, 18 KOs) against Sladan Janjanin (36-15, 26 KOs) in a 10-round middleweight bout, plus former title challenger Damien Vazquez (16-3-1, 9 KOs) against Jeronil Borres (12-8-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bantamweight showdown.

These fights precede a Showtime Championship Boxing tripleheader headlined by former world champion Emmanuel Rodriguez against streaking contender Melvin Lopez for the vacant IBF bantamweight title.

The non-televised undercard lineup will feature former title challenger Jesse Hart (28-3, 22 KOs) facing Elio Trosch (15-10-2, 7 KOs) in a 10-round light heavyweight clash.