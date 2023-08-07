Foster-Rocky WBC Purse Bid Tomorrow The World Boxing Council has confirmed that a purse bid will be held tomorrow for the rights to organize the match between WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster (20-2, 11 KOs) and mandatory challenger Eduardo “Rocky” Hernández (34-1, 31 KOs), ranked #1. The proceeding will take place during the WBC weekly Tuesday press conference in Mexico City. Interested promoters can participate via Zoom. Anthony Joshua vs. TBA update Like this: Like Loading...

