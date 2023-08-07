Still no announcement for a new opponent for former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua this Saturday. Original foe Dillian Whyte was ruled out due to an adverse finding for a banned substance. Matchroom is hoping to save the card, which also has three additonal heavyweight bouts including Filip Hrgovic vs. Demsey McKean, Derek Chisora vs. Gerald Washington, and Johnny Fisher vs. Harry Armstrong. The event will stream on DAZN if it happens.

