Still no announcement for a new opponent for former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua this Saturday. Original foe Dillian Whyte was ruled out due to an adverse finding for a banned substance. Matchroom is hoping to save the card, which also has three additonal heavyweight bouts including Filip Hrgovic vs. Demsey McKean, Derek Chisora vs. Gerald Washington, and Johnny Fisher vs. Harry Armstrong. The event will stream on DAZN if it happens.
George Foreman III just called out AJ… Said he’s been in the gym for 6 months and ready to go!
Not Hrgovic, he might hit him back. Best stick with the over 40s.
You know Chisora would take that fight in a second and he isn’t a big deviation in style from Whyte. No one would want to see that though and I already saw Washington’s trainer volunteering him as well but… ditto.
I would think it wouldn’t be too difficult to find a replacement for Whyte. The fact he spells Whyte with a Y may pose a bit more of a challenge though.
Agit Kabayel will be decent good late replacement…
I’ll take the payday.
Everyone knows they will look for a very easy opponent to step in. Anthony Joshua Has too much money in his bank account. His heart blood and soul is no longer in boxing.