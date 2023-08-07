Unbeaten super welterweight ‘King’ Callum Walsh (7-0, 6 KOs) will now face ‘El Pitbull’ Juan Jose Velasco, (24-4-0, 15 KOs) in the scheduled ten-round main event on August 26 at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, and broadcast globally on UFC Fightpass. The original opponent for Walsh, Livan Navarro, suffered a training injury and had to withdraw from the fight. Velascois coming off a split decision loss against Flavius Blea on May 5. Walsh’s WBC US silver belt will be on the line.

