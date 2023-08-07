August 7, 2023
Boxing Results

JAPAN UPDATE

Tatsuyoshi, Kunimoto, Maeda victorious

By Joe Koizumi

Three shows took place at as many different arenas on Sunday in Osaka, Japan.

Tatsuyoshi
Photo: Boxing Beat

Unbeaten Juiki Tatsuyoshi, the son of legendary three-time WBC bantam champ Joichiro Tatsuyoshi, made a return after two years and nine months, and impressively disposed of Taketo Yamahara, formerly a university amateur boxer, at 1:35 of the fourth round in a scheduled featherweight eight on Sunday in Osaka, Japan. Juiki, now 14-0-1, 10 KOs, floored the less experienced Taketo with a vicious left hook in the opening session, and maintained the pressure at his disposal. His manager says Juiki will fight another in a 122-pound bout this year, and aim at the national belt next year, hopefully.

* * *

Japanese middleweight champ Riku Kunimoto kept his national belt by winning a unanimous nod (all 97-93) over JBC#1 and grudge rival Mikio Sakai in a hard-fought ten in Osaka. They had a first encounter with Kunimoto winning the vacant belt by a unanimous decision in April of the previous year. Kunimoto again had an upper hand over the game challenger.

* * *

Only once-beaten local feather prospect Jinki Maeda decked an important victory by finishing formerly IBF#1 super bantam Mike Tawatchai (AKA Pipat Chaiporn), from Thailand, for the count at 1:41 of the seventh round in a scheduled eight in Osaka.

New opponent for Callum Walsh
Amparo upsets WBO#4 Kobayashi

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>