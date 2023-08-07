By Joe Koizumi

Unheralded Filipino underdog Jake Amparo surprisingly dethroned WBO Asia Pacific minimumweight champ Goki Kobayashi, Japan, by a close but unanimous decision (114-112 twice, 117-109) over twelve heats on Saturday in Kobe, Japan. The taller counterpuncher Amparo landed solid counters, dropped the champ Kobayashi twice in round one and seized his rhythm from then on. WBO#4, WBC#5 previously unbeaten Kobayashi had to use four rounds before he regained his usual equilibrium, and he eventually couldn’t overcome the huge deficits on points despite his surge in middle rounds.

Promoter: Shinsei Promotions.