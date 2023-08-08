Following the announcement of the postponement of the event scheduled for August 19, featuring the unified WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) against former world champion Callum Smith (29-1, 21 KOs), Eye of the Tiger and Top Rank confirm that the fight will now take place on Saturday, January 13, 2024. The event, set to be held at Centre Videotron as originally planned, will be broadcast simultaneously on ESPN and Punching Grace.

Due to the emergency dental surgery Artur Beterbiev underwent on Sunday, July 31, preventing him from taking blows to the jaw for 2 to 4 months, it was impossible for the Quebec-based team to consider a closer rescheduling date. For Eye of the Tiger’s president, Camille Estephan, presenting the event without its headliner was inconceivable, so they decided to postpone the event.

“With over 6300 tickets already sold, just two weeks away from the event, and considering the implications of cancelation, we evaluated the possibility of going ahead without Artur. However, out of respect for our fans, we deemed it necessary not to compromise the event’s quality without its highly anticipated main event, for which people have paid. We are immensely grateful and proud that so many Quebecers have shown their support, proving that Quebec has nothing to envy from the greatest boxing cities worldwide.”

“It’s a few months later than originally planned, but I am thrilled that Artur Beterbiev will have a chance to defend his titles in front of the incredible Quebec City fans,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Artur has a clean bill of health, and I know Callum, a supremely talented former champion, will be at his best on January 13th.”

The ticket holders have the option to either keep the tickets they purchased and retain the previously selected seats, or get a refund.