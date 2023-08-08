Mick Francis, co-promoter of IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia and head of Australian promotional outfit Tasman Fighters has reacted with disappointment to the news that mandatory contender Richard Riakporhe has withdrawn from the scheduled purse bid hours before it was due to be held.

“It’s clear to us that Jai Opetaia is the most avoided Cruiserweight in the world. Twice we’ve had mandatory challengers pull out on us at the last minute. Once with Mateusz Masternak and now with Richard Riakporhe.

I’ve been in regular contact with Ben Shalom from Boxxer the whole way during this negotiating period.

“I was amused to read that Richard stated he had accepted offers for the fight on two occasions. That’s news to me. If he accepted, then why were we going to purse bids in a couple of hours’ time?

“When Masternak pulled out, we petitioned the IBF to have a voluntary defense. Boxxer stood in our way and enforced Riakporhe’s rights as mandatory challenger. For Riakporhe to pull out at the last minute is an extremely poor reflection on Boxxer and how badly Richard wanted the fight in the first place.

“We have an obligation as promoters to make the best fights happen for the boxers and for the fans. I’m not sure that Ben Shalom and Boxxer can say they’re fulfilling that obligation at present.

“This is twice we’ve exhausted our negotiating period for a mandatory challenger and Jai hasn’t fought. He’s desperate to get back into the ring. I’ll speak to the IBF about where we go from here and I’ll be hoping that we can get somebody to step in the ring with Jai in the next few months. All roads in the cruiserweight division go through Jai Opetaia.”

* * *

Opetaia stated, “Obviously I’m disappointed,” said. “Normally fighters dream of fighting for the world title, so to be given an opportunity and pull out, makes no sense to me. I’m ready for the next challenge, I can’t wait to defend my belts.”

Opetaia, who is co-promoted by Tasman Fighters and Matchroom, will now have Francis contact the IBF to seek clarification on their next move.