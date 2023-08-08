August 8, 2023
Boxing News

Bell-Carcosia collide Friday

OTX – Overtime’s boxing platform – is back in action Friday with a slate of matches featuring undefeated super featherweight Albert Bell (23-0, 6 KOs) against Presco Carcosia (11-2-1, 9 KOs) at OTE Arena in Atlanta and live on DAZN. In the co-main event, Raul “Money” Salomone (12-1, 10 KOs) will fight Tyler “Hercules” Howard (19-1, 11 KOs).

Also seeing action in separate bouts are super lightweight David Navarro (5-1, 3 KOs), nephew of US Olympian and world title challenger Jose Navarro, plus welterweight Giovanni Marquez (5-0, 3 KOs), trained by his father former Olympian and world champion Raul Marquez.

* * *

  • OTX is implementing an “overtime round.” If there is a draw on the judges’ scorecards after the regularly scheduled rounds, there will be an additional “winner takes all” round.
  • To incentivize knockouts, OTX is offering a unique KO Bonus for every fight on the card. A KO in any round is rewarded, but there is a multiplier effect if the KO is in the first or last round.
  • OTX is opting for an 18×18 foot ring versus the standard 20-22 square foot sizes.
The Legendary Coliseo Arena
Riakporhe withdraws from Opetaia purse bid

  • Albert Bell is an excellent fighter in desperate need of a big fight. He’s 30 now, in his prime and, presuming there’s no draw, he’ll be #1 contender to the winner of Navarrete – Valdez. Not the most exciting fighter but so tall and rangy and difficult to fight.

